Garstang Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club to restart on July 3

The Garstang Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club which meets at Th'Owd Tithebarn is due to restart in July following the pandemic close down.

Chairman Paul Robinson said: " The club has planned for the re-launch on a number of occasions only to be thwarted by new restrictions. The good news now after 16 months is that we will be returning to the Tithebarn on the 3rd July at 9.30am."

He continued: "Numbers attending were increasing every month until lockdown happened. The club had gone from strength to strength. Here in Garstang we not only welcome veterans of all ages but also their family members and this we believe is one of the reasons that this club has been so successful."

Paul Robinson, Chairman of the Garstang Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club

Paul said the breakfast club is keenly aware how the pandemic has affected its members. He said: " Restrictions due to Covid have impacted on people in may ways and the feeling of isolation has been one of the many effects. To try and overcome this when the rules allowed we have held monthly socially distanced walks that have given members an opportunity to meet others outdoors and enjoy a change of scenery and company. We have wherever possible maintained contact via social media, newsletters and phone calls and have been there should any of our veterans or their family needed help."

Plans cancelled or postponed included a trip to the Imperial War Museum, a dinner dance to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of VE Day, a Christmas concert and quiz nights. He said: "As soon as we are able and when it is safe to do so we will be planning future events to bring our veterans and families back together. Everyone is looking forward to meeting again at the Tithebarn and sharing a breakfast and catching up with friends old and new."

He said anyone who has served in the Forces is welcome to attend on July 3.