Funeral details for Harry Brooks released

The funeral details for respected former Burnley councillor and sporting benefactor have been released.

The funeral of Harry Brooks will take place on October 29th at Burnley Crematorium at noon followed by a wake at Burnley Football Club.

Mr Brooks, a vocal local politician who also authored a book "A Town Betrayed", in the aftermath of the infamous 2001 disturbances in the town, died recently. He was a councillor representing Rosehill ward on Burnley Council from 1991 to 2002.

He was also well-known for being a significant benefactor to Lowerhouse Cricket Club in his later years where he founded the Harry Brooks Foundation, as well as for his support of Burnley Football Club.