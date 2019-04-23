Funding boost helps make Clitheroe club more energy efficient

Low Moor Club in Clitheroe has been awarded funding for an Energy Efficient Project by Lancashire Environmental Fund.

The club’s committee members are delighted to have been granted £12,750 towards the costs of replacing the single glazed windows at the front of the club and the cost of replacing an inefficient boiler system.

As well as helping to conserve energy, improve sound proofing and reduce energy bills, the upstairs function room, with sprung wooden dance floor, will become available again for social occasions.

The improvements had been on the agenda for some time.

The Lancashire Environmental Fund (LEF) is a partnership between Suez Recycling and Recovery Ltd., Lancashire County Council, The Wildlife Trust for Lancashire, Manchester and North Merseyside and Community Futures. The Fund is financed by Landfill Communities Fund donations from Suez Recycling and Recovery Ltd together with a contribution from Lancashire County Council.

Organisations can apply for funding for environmental and community initiatives which benefit the environment and people of Lancashire. Projects to date have included improvements to community facilities, environmental education, general environmental improvements, creation and management of habitats,improvements to parks, gardens, open spaces, play areas, recreational facilities, ponds, canals and rivers and biodiversity.