Fun evening to raise funds towards Burnley girl Caitlin's cancer treatment

A fun fund-raising evening is to be held in Burnley to help raise money towards a little girl's potentially life-saving treatment in Barelona.

As reported in the Burnley Express, five-year-old Caitlin Robinson was diagnosed last year with Stage 4 neuroblastoma, after months of misdiagnosis from doctors who could not get to the bottom of why a bruise had appeared on Caitlin's eye.

Sadly, despite several rounds of chemotherapy and other treatment in Manchester, Caitlin's cancer has not been cured, and now her desperate mum Helen is planning to take her to Barcelona for specialist treatment.

However, she faces the huge task of raising £150,000 to get her to the Spanish city.

Helen has now organised a fund-raiser on Friday January 31st from 7pm at Mr Green's bar in Bull Street, Burnley.

Dozens of local business have donated prizes and vouchers for a tombolala, raffle and auction. There will also be a singer, face painter and other fun activities for children.