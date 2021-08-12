Full time positions secured for 85 per cent of young people on Burnley work placement scheme

Of those honoured, over 85% are taking up further placements or full-time positions both within the group and externally.

The Kickstart placements form a key part of the group’s recent pledge to create 100 new job opportunities in

the local community. Funding for the Kickstart programme is provided by the Government and provides employment opportunities to 16–24-year-olds on Universal Credit who are at risk of long-term unemployment.

Kickstart mentor Chris Marsh (right) with Jordan Price, a recent graduate of the Kickstart programme.

The six month paid positions are designed to equip young people with the skills and experience necessary to compete in the jobs market.

With this latest cohort, Calico has now created a total of 56 Kickstart placements since the programme’s inception.

Those graduating were completing placements across admin, construction and customer services having previously been facing long-term unemployment.

The event provided an ideal opportunity for graduates to connect safely with colleagues from the wider organisation.

Staff including Group Chief Executive Anthony Duerden took the opportunity to congratulate those involved on their achievements and learn more about the experience they had gained during their placements.

Jordan Price, who has been working as a financial administrator at Ring Stones Maintenance

and Construction said: "I've really enjoyed my time working for Calico so far, I never expected to enjoy a job in finance but when you're working with people you enjoy being around it makes the days go by a little easier.

"Kickstart gave me a way back into work after being stuck, unable to find a job because of covid. It's been great."

Sam Howarth, Head of Skills and Enterprise said: " Today has been a great opportunity for us to get together and celebrate the achievement of these young people.

"We’ve been genuinely impressed with the hard work and dedication displayed by our kickstarters and we’re

incredibly pleased that the majority of those completing their placements have secured further employment.

"We wish each of them the very best of luck with their future careers.”