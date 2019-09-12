Former soldier running cycling and walking from Burnley to Portsmouth for Barry Kilby Appeal

A former soldier is putting in the hard yards to hep support the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal.

Paul Compton, an ex-Army regimental sergeant major, is running, cycling and walking 372 miles from Burnley FC to Portsmouth FC via Rochdale FC, Oldham Atheltic FC and Charlton Athletic FC, all the clubs the appeal has tested at so far this year.

Paul started last Friday and has made it to Rochdale and Oldham already. He is now on the long journey down to Charlton.

He said: "Having volunteered at one of the appeal fund-raising events and having been at the Padiham FC sponsored kit launch I really wanted to do my bit to help save men’s lives.

"I have seen first-hand the great work the charity does and I really thought I could help, especially during the national prostate cancer awareness month.

"I am five days in and have managed to do 79.8 miles so far, that’s Burnley FC to Rochdale FC, to Oldham AFC and now I am somewhere down the M1 heading south towards Charlton.

"I hope to raise £1,000 which will hopefully help in the battle towards prostate cancer."

To support Paul visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/paul-compton?utm_term=7bjyZymkr

Barry Kilby, the Burnley FC vice chairman, launched his appeal after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2011.

Since the first testing day held at Turf Moor in 2015, more than 1,900 men from the Burnley community have been tested; 211 of these were referred for further tests and treatments.

Football clubs including Rochdale, Oldham, Blackburn, Preston, Ipswich and Charlton have all now held testing days in conjunction with The Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal.