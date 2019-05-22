Former county swimming champion is new Ribble Valley Mayor

A magistrate and former Lancashire swimming champion is the new mayor of Ribble Valley.

Stella Brunskill was born in County Sligo in the west of Ireland to an Irish father and Lancashire mother, who moved to Ireland in the 1940s to open a shoe factory for Rossendale firm Lambert Haworth.

The family returned to Rossendale in the mid-1950s and Stella embraced Lancashire life, becoming a county swimming champion.

She trained as a hairdresser, before marrying her late husband, John, a naval officer, and having sons Michael and Charles.

After living in locations across the world, the family settled in Ribble Valley, where Stella became a magistrate and borough councillor.

Coun. Brunskill has served as a magistrate for 20 years and is a chairman of the bench in juvenile, as well as adult courts.

She has been a borough councillors for 12 years, serving on personnel, licensing, community, health and housing committees, and is the authority’s children’s champion.

Her consort is son Michael and her chosen charity is VIC: Veterans in Communities, which supports East Lancashire armed forces personnel returning to civilian life. She will also be raising money for local projects and organisations that promote community well being.