Former Clitheroe pupil launches inspiring eco-friendly children's magazine

A former pupil of Clitheroe Royal Grammar School, Clare Carney launched Twigs earlier this year - a plastic free young children's magazine, which has been created from 100% recycled paper.

The mother-of-one worked with her six-year-old son, Huxley, to create the educational magazine and recruited the help of volunteer illustrators and designers to produce final hard copies.

Aimed at children aged four and above, Twigs encourages positive mental health, enables solution focussed thinking and incorporates the Permaculture principles of earth care, people care and future care and connections.

Clare Carney with her son, Huxley

Speaking about the contents of the magazine, Clare said: "The idea for Twigs first occurred after I’d had my son as my view of the world and also my knowledge of alternative ways of living, as opposed to the status quo, was changing and expanding. Twigs has brought me a chance to help others via the younger generation and be an activist in my own way.

"All aspects of the magazine from the paper to the envelopes, from the stickers to the toy, from the ink to the printers has all been sourced with environmental friendliness at its core and via UK businesses. It is recycled and recyclable and compostable too as it only uses vegetable inks."

She added: "Twigs will help children and families reconnect with nature, and through compassion and love, help them create a sustainable and positive future. In order to help reduce eco anxiety in the younger generations, Twigs does not look at climate change as a whole topic, but breaks this global issue into engaging activities that carry a clear environmental message."

The magazine is accessible to all and includes BSL signs, dyslexia friendly fonts and organic colours throughout to reduce over stimulation whilst remaining engaging. There are a variety of activities that can be adapted to suit the needs of families.

Eco-friendly Twigs magazine

"Through fun and engaging activities and stories Twigs will aid the development of imagination and a solution focussed growth mindset as well as basic skills such as fine and gross motor skills, numeracy and literacy," explained Clare.