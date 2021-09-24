Footballing friends achieve their goal to raise funds for Pendleside Hospice

They staged a three hour non stop football tournament at Crow Wood in Burnley on a seven a side pitch and have so far raised £770.

The main organiser was L Verce and he was joined by Adrian, Marcus H, Ste H, Sam S, Ste E, Zlatan J, John T, Harris A, Adam G, Brady T, Samuel W, Chris M, Liam H, Sam C, Waiman T, Ste W, Mark H, Zack C who came from Burnley, Nelson, Accrington, Preston and Bradford for the event.

Verce said: "I've always played football and have a wide range of friends, from childhood pals to those I have met in adult life.

Some of the players with a cheque for Pendleside Hospice after their football tournament at Crow Wood

"I started texting people to see if they wanted to play and it ended up turning into a weekly game.

"We are a unique bunch who enjoy keeping fit and also the social aspect of the game and we thought this was a good way to give something back that we could all get involved with."

The team would like to make the tournament an annual event and are already planning the second one for 2022 with more players.