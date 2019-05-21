Fogarty sisters hope new Clitheroe boutique will go down a storm

The daughters of one of the most successful World Superbike racers of all time have opened a new clothes shop in Clitheroe.

Sisters Danielle and Claudia Fogarty, who are the daughters of Carl Fogarty MBE, have opened a small boutique called Storm Fashion on York Street.

Both girls, who have a huge passion for fashion, said they wanted to bring a bit of their style to their local town.

Describing Storm Fashion as a “young, contemporary, premium boutique”, it will stock a range of well known brands including Anine Bing, Finders Keepers, Wildfox, Couture Club, Le Specs sunglasses, LNA, J BRAND, American Vintage, Boyish and Keepsake.