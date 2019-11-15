Five candidates line up for Ribble Valley MP seat in General Election

Five candidates have lined up for the Ribble Valley constituency in the forthcoming General Election.

The UK goes to the polls in a snap General Election on Thursday, December 12th.

The Ribble Valley constituency has attracted five candidates: Giles Bridge (Labour Party), Nigel Evans (Conservative Party), Tony Johnson (Independent), Chantelle Louise Seddon (Liberal Democrats) and Paul Ryan Yates (Green Party).

Ribble Valley residents not registered to vote are advised to do so without delay if they want to have their say in the election.

The deadline for joining the borough’s register of electors in time to vote is midnight on Thursday, November 26th. And the deadline for registering for a new postal vote or making changes to an existing postal vote is 5pm on Thursday, November 26th. To vote, people must be registered to vote, aged 18 years or over, a British, Republic of Ireland or qualifying Commonwealth citizen, and not subject to any legal incapacity to vote.

Further details, including a list of polling stations, are available from ribblevalley.gov.uk or Ribble Valley Borough Council’s elections team on 01200 414411. Ribble Valley’s Statement of Persons Nominated is available at ribblevalley.gov.uk. To register to vote, visit gov.uk/registertovote.