Fire crews rescue trapped casualty in M65 two-car crash

Emergency services were at the scene of a collision involving two vehicles on the M65 near Burnley yesterday.

Fire crews from Burnley and Nelson rushed to junctions 8 and 9 just before 6pm yesterday. Upon arrival, firefighters found the incident involved two vehicles with one trapped casualty.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters extricated the casualty from the vehicle using a tool kit, before handing them over to the care of paramedics at the scene. "Firefighters were in attendance approximately one hour and 45 minutes."