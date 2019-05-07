Final work planned to complete Clitheroe roundabout

Work is due to restart to complete work on a new roundabout on the A59 near Clitheroe.

The work to rectify a fault in the surfacing is due to be carried out on Saturday, May 18th, from 7am to 6pm.

Part of the A59 will be closed to complete the work on the roundabout.

There will then be further work over a weekend from 7pm on Friday, June 7th, to 6am on Monday, June 10th, which is needed to complete anti-skid surfacing and paint road markings.

The current traffic management, with a 30mph speed limit in place on the approaches to the roundabout, will stay in place until this final work is finished.

During this work the section of the A59 from the Whalley Road roundabout to the turn off to Pimlico Link Road will be fully closed with a diversion in place. Access to Pendleton will be maintained throughout via the Whalley Road roundabout.

The surfacing work can be carried out in most weather conditions, however work may have to be rescheduled if the weather is very bad. Lancashire County Council will issue updates at www.lancashire.gov.uk and via local media and social media if there is any change to the planned schedule.

The roundabout scheme is being funded by Taylor Wimpey as part of planning permission for its nearby housing site with access off Pendle Road.