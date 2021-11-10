Festive launch for 26th annual Burnley Christmas Present Appeal

The vital appeal, to help make sure children from disadvantaged families have new toys and gifts to open on Christmas morning, will be run by Burnley Together for the second year in a row.

Last year, thanks to the generosity of the people of Burnley and Padiham, around 1,000 children received gifts from the appeal which was launched by Salvation Army volunteers who, over the years, have helped to make the festive season magical for thousands of youngsters.

As we emerge from the pandemic the prospect of Christmas is daunting for so many families and the financial pressures can be crippling.

Burnley Together co-ordinator Nicola Larnach (right) andCalico Group employee Lisa Valentine sort through some of the donations already received for the Christmas present appeal.

Covid-19 has affected everyone and means that some people are in a very different situation to the one they started in 18 months ago.

The appeal has been supported by the Burnley Express since the start and editor Chris Daggett said the generosity of the people of Burnley in supporting the appeal was amazing.

Mr Daggett said: "The past 18 months have been difficult and challenging for so many of us but we know we can rely on the good hearted people of Burnley to make the appeal a success.

"The gifts you donate mean so much to the children and their families."

The appeal is accepting new, unwrapped toys and gifts for children, from babies up to the age of 16 with a suggested gift and wish list that can be found on the Burnley Together website. You will also find details on here of how to make a cash donation and volunteer to help with the distribution of the gifts.

Posters are also available to download so the appeal can be shared as widely as possible.