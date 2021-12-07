Festive fair helps to raise £200 for Pendleside Hospice
A Christmas market held at Business First in Burnley raised the grand total of £200 for Pendleside Hospice.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 12:30 pm
Organised by Jess Bowen, who is manager at the centre in Empire Way, there was a variety of stalls selling a range of items including cosmetics, clothes, toys and hand-made wooden reindeers.
Jess also organised a raffle, with prizes donated by DC Coffee, Tilly Jo Bakes and Halilit toys, which helped to boost the total raised.