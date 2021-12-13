Festive concert lifts the spirits of Clitheroe residents
There were plenty of chuckles as residents of Candlemakers Court, Clitheroe, enjoyed a two part Christmas concert this week
Monday, 13th December 2021, 10:28 am
The first half was performed by members of Balderstone Brass Band, with leaders Alaistair Greenhalgh playing an assortment of Christmas carols selected by the residents. After a short intermission "Live And Let Live", local musicians Nick Schumann and Dave Simmons played a set of songs including many festive favourites.
Scheme manager, Philip Birtwistle, interspersed some humorous festive monologues throughout the evening.