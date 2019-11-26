Female shop worker punched and held at knifepoint in 'terrifying' Nelson armed robbery

A shop worker has been left "traumatised" after being threatened, punched and held at knifepoint by a balaclava-clad robber who escaped with £400 from the till.

Detectives have released CCTV images of the offender they wish to identify after the incident took place at 2-40pm on Saturday (November 23rd).

They say a man entered Cost Savers on Cloverhill Road armed with a large knife. He made threats towards the lone shop worker and demanded she opened the till. She was punched to the cheek during the incident, but fortunately wasn’t injured. He made off with around £400.

The offender is described as being a white male and around 5ft 7ins tall. He spoke with a local accent and was wearing a grey coat and black pants. He had a full balaclava on and gloves. When he left he was carrying a red carrier bag.

Police investigations are continuing.

Det Insp Nikki Bithell, of East CID, said: “Luckily, the shop worker wasn’t injured, but this has been an extremely traumatic experience for her. We need to find whoever was responsible. I would appeal to anyone who was in the area on Saturday and remembers seeing anything suspicious to please get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information that may help should call 101 and quote log number 856 of 23rd November.