Family run holiday park company expands into the Ribble Valley

A holiday park company, which has been in the same family for more than 60 years, has expanded into the Ribble Valley with the purchase of Rimington Leisure Park.

The peaceful countryside park, which sits in the shadow of Pendle Hill, is the latest park to join the Holgates Holiday Parks collection across North Lancashire and South Cumbria.

An aerial view of the park.

Owner, Michael Holgate, is now planning a period of investment in the park, which is open to holiday home owners all year round. The new bosses intend to spend around half a million pounds over the next 12-18 months to bring Rimington in line with the Holgates collection of parks.

Since the purchase of the park in January, thousands of pounds worth of hedging plants have been planted and sewage and wiring has already been improved. A new security barrier will be installed to give owners complete peace of mind that their holiday home will always be safe and secure even when they are not on site. Further works will include resurfacing roads, adding new street lighting, and brand new lodge pitches will also be available shortly.

Mr Holgate said: “Like all of our other parks, Rimington is a beautiful park in a stunning location and has great potential. We thought it was a perfect fit for Holgates and it offered us the opportunity to further expand our family business deeper into Lancashire.

“Hopefully existing owners will start to see the benefits of the work we’ve been putting in to tidy up the park and potential new owners can be assured that the park will deliver the same standards that have come to be expected at other Holgates parks. It really is an exciting time to be an owner on Rimington.”

Michael Holgate.

Holgates currently has six parks – their flagship Silverdale Park, Far Arnside, Hollins Farm, and Silver Ridge all close to the Cumbria/Lancashire border on the edge of Morecambe Bay, and Bay View and Netherbeck in Carnforth.