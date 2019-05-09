Family fun time as Circus Funtasia returns to Clitheroe

Spectacular fire breathing stunts, thrill-seeking acrobats, stunning death-defying motorbike riders, dynamic juggling and there will be much more as the circus gears up to perform for four nights.

Circus Funtasia is back in Clitheroe and it’s bigger and better than ever.

After a successful visit to Nelson earlier in the year, this talented troupe are set to perform in the Castle grounds from this evening (Thursday) until Sunday.

With high-flying acrobats, flame-throwing fire-eaters, and 360 degree motorcycle stunts, this ninety minute show certainly packs a punch – and proves that the circus isn’t just for kids.

Circus Funtasia has gained a reputation for world-class stunts over the last few years, and 2019 is no exception. There is an eye-popping performance by two Tommy Shelby lookalikes with a taste for danger. The duo leap and handstand across the giant rotating "Wheel of Death" holding onto their flat caps with plenty of heart-in-mouth moments.

The Globe of Death returns with new riders and routines to impress the keenest petrol heads. Nothing beats the exhilaration of seeing several motorbikes riding at top speed upside down inside a metal cage, millimetres apart!” says Tracy Jones, Ringmistress.

There’s also fire-breathing, knife-juggling, and aerialists who drop spectacular heights from the roof of the Big Top. Plus, the UK’s only female "sky-walker" defies gravity as she steps bravely across the clouds.

In a moment of calm a spell-binding "adagio" is told by a duo of gymnasts. Using a combination of dance and acrobatics, they tell a love story for a new generation. The Geek remains the star of the show. A cross between Lee Evans and Freddie Mercury, he enchants the younger members of the audience while still making grown-ups laugh out loud. He gives a big nod to Queen’s iconic rock anthems in this year’s show.

“You’re hard pushed to find better bang for your buck at Circus Funtasia” adds Tracy. “Consistently high quality acts combined with a seamless modern style and great soundtrack, make this circus stand out as one of the best in the UK today. With group tickets from only £25 for four people, you can’t go wrong.”

For full details and to buy tickets for Circus Funtasia visit www.circusfuntasia.co.uk or call the Box Office on 07706168507. All seats are £7 tonight only as a special offer for the opening evening.