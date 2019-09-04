Family fun day at Burnley sports club this weekend

A family fun day is to be held at Belvedere Sports Club in Burnley alongside a mountainous charity challenge.

Employees at Burnley's Fuel Card Services Ltd have already completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge, by scaling Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough in under 12 hours, and now want to raise more money for Pendleside Hospice.

A family fun day has been organised for this Sunday at the Belvedere and Calder Vale in Holden Road, Reedley, from 1pm to 6pm.

Kaitlyn Collins, from Fuel Card Services, said: "The fund-raising is in aid of our Corporate Challenge which is supporting Pendleside Hospice.

"There will be lots of fun and games, drinks, cakes and more. The cost is £5 for a family ticket or £1 on the door."

Anyone wishing to further support the challenge can visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fuel-card-services-ltd.