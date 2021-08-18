Family fun day and football tournament will raise cash in memory of two well known sons of Padiham

The whole of Padiham is invited to the family fun day and football tournament on Sunday, August 29th, from noon onwards.

The venue for the day is Padiham Football Club and attractions include a live performance by the band Starkey Duo, fairground rides, face painting, a bouncy castle, cake and toy stalls, food, a raffle and tombola.

The special guest for the day is former Claret and Wales International Leighton James.

The late Steven Shaw with his sons, Brad (left) and Daryl

The organisers are Daryl Graham, Andy Higginson and Toni-Anne Mortimer who is landlady of the Hare and Hounds in Padiham where the fundraising will continue into the evening after the day event.

Daryl is raising money for Lancashire MIND in memory of his dad, Steven Shaw, who died in 2019.

A well known and loved character in Padiham, Steven was affectionately known as 'Shawy' and instantly recognisable with his mullet style haircut. His son, Bradley Shaw took over this dad's window cleaning round to keep the family legacy going strong after 40 years.

Bradley will be joining Daryl in the same team in the football tournament at the fundraising day.

Well known son of Padiham and talented musician Martin Simm who died in 2016

Daryl said: "Mental health is a serious matter and I want to help the charity as much as I can. My dad was a popular and well known man, so friendly and sociable and always supported fund raisers I have done in the past so I feel I owe this to him."

Andy is raising money for Pendleside Hospice in memory of Martin Simm who died in 2016 after a courageous battle against cancer.

A former pupil of St John’s RC Primary School in Padiham and Billington’s St Augustine’s RC High, Martin spent his career working for Pendle and Hyndburn Councils.

A gifted guitarist and lyricist, Martin launched his band, Pretend Girlfriend, in the 90s and the band built up a loyal following performing at many prestigious venues including the Cavern in Liverpool. Andy held an event in Martin's honour on 2017 to raise money for Pendleside Hospice and the Macmillan Cancer charity.

Hare and Hounds, Padiham landlady Toni-Anne Mortimer, pictured with her husband Lee, will host a fundraising night at her pub after the family day and footy tournament

Sponsors for the day are ESCO Design and Build, The Block (Padiham), Uprite Scaffolding, Craig Atkinson Removals Ltd, Samsons barbers, Willow Carpet and Vinyls and the Free Gardeners Arms.

Daryl said: "I would like to thank the sponsors for making this event possible. Their support has been amazing."