Face to face benefits assessments suspended

Face to face assessments for health or disability related benefits will be suspended for three months from today..

This decision has been made as a necessary precaution because of the coronavirus outbreak, in order to safeguard the health of these in receipt of such benefits who are more likely to be at risk due to preexisting health conditions.

Alternative arrangements are being put in place.

Meanwhile, new claims are still being accepted and for existing claimants, the benefits they receive will remain in place.

If anyone in Burnley or Pendle is concerned about a benefit claim they have made, they should contact their local MP.