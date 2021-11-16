Exhibition celebrates lockdown art and creativity of talented Clitheroe artists

Local people unite through their creativity

The project was set up by Clitheroe resident Frankie Freeman-Ruddock under the umbrella of The Gateway Trust charity, to provide much needed art classes for disadvantaged adults. The classes have been running since 2018 and have grown considerably since the lockdown.

A spokesman said: "Many of our students suffered with the effects of isolation at that time, impacting negatively on their mental health. This weekend’s exhibition was held at Clitheroe Castle to celebrate all the wonderful work that the students have done over the last 18 months including during the lockdown period.

"Thanks go to the Castle Museum and their staff for hosting the exhibition, the fantastic volunteers who have given up their time tirelessly (not only during the exhibition but also every Friday helping our classes to be as successful as they are) and to all the visitors to the exhibition.

Clitheroe Town Mayor Simon O'Rourke and Mayoress Donna are impressed with the images on show