Ex-battery hens look for good homes in Lancashire and Greater Manchester

Almost 100 per cent (99.2 per cent) of people who have rehomed ex-commercial hens would recommend the hobby to their friends and family – and there are more coming up for rehoming in Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

In a recent survey of over 1,000 of its 60,000 supporters, the British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) discovered that

people’s love of ex-bats (the affectionate term given to ex-battery hens) shows no sign of waning.

Adele Hall, Lancashire co-ordinator, said: “It’s clear that keeping ex-bats is not only hugely rewarding but adds a

new dimension to family life – not to mention delicious eggs!

"I loved reading our latest Hensus results, especially when reading how hens have enriched the lives of the people who’ve rehomed them. I’m biased, of course, but if you’re looking for a household pet with additional egg-shaped benefits then please consider adopting some hens!”

The rehomed hens are 18 months old and have been laying eggs to be sold in supermarkets or put into processed

foods for us to buy.

Most of them will have lived in cages, meaning they’ve not experienced life outside or had the chance to become much-loved family pets.

But, given the opportunity, ex-bats are happy to become just as much a part of the family as dogs and cats, with 72 per cent

of the charity’s supporters saying they perceive their hens as being equal to other pets. A further 13 per cent said they saw

their hens as a hobby and a nice addition to the garden.

As well as being much-loved family members, chickens are relatively inexpensive to keep once their initial needs are

catered for, with rehomers telling the charity they spend between £10 and £25 per month on their hens.

The only ongoing costs associated with hen keeping are a nutritional chicken feed and bedding.

The BHWT will be rehoming in Haslingden and Wigan on Saturday, September 28. To rehome a flock of your own,

simply register at www.bhwt.org.uk and then call Hen Central on 01884 860084 to complete your booking.