Another session of free Christmas fun takes place at the Trinity hub this Saturday, December 7th, from 11am until 2pm.

The family drop-in activities offer families a screen break and a breather in the midst of the seasonal rush. There are craft activities, a Lego construction zone and a chance to help with a stop frame Lego animation studio. Sessions continue on Saturday, December 14th and December 21st too.

"Brictivity" the movie will be premiered in church on December 22nd at 6pm.