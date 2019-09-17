Everyman reveals launch date for Clitheroe's new luxury cinema

The countdown begins for the debut of a unique and luxury cinema experience at the Holmes Mill complex in Clitheroe.

Excited cinema-goers will be delighted to know the facility is set to open on October 18th.

Everyman Media Group is an upmarket UK-wide AIM listed cinema and leisure group that operates in 26 venues. The cinema in Clitheroe will feature four stunning screens with a bar and food offering.

A spokesman for the firm said: "Everyman Cinemas have announced the opening date of Friday, October 18th, for the new boutique venue located on Greenacre Street. The new venue will feature a large bar and lounge space and three screens featuring Everyman’s signature comfy sofa seating and a menu featuring Spielburgers, sundaes and cocktails."

Crispin Lilly, CEO of Everyman Cinemas, added: “Whilst Everyman has developed into a national brand over the last decade, the secret to our success has been creating unique venues on local high streets in the heart of towns and cities. With the care that we put into our teams, the food and drink offer, sofa seating and designing a discerning social space to enjoy before and after the film, we’re redefining what cinema means for our guests. We want to be a local hero for Clitheroe audiences to indulge in a night at the cinema.”

Welcoming the announcement, James Warburton, who owns Holmes Mill, said: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Everyman Cinema to Holmes Mill. The opening has been eagerly anticipated by customers and staff alike. 'When’s the cinema opening?' has been an hourly rather than a daily question!

"Everyman are famed for the quality of their offer, from the design and decor of the cinema to the sound and vision and to the selection and timing of the movies on show. They really are the perfect partner for the other businesses at Holmes Mill. They will be a natural companion to the Food Hall, the Beer Hall and to the Hotel, Bar and Grill. We expect the new cinema to bring ever more people to Clitheroe and we would love them to explore the town and the wider Ribble Valley as they visit more frequently.

" We’ve got lots of ideas for Movie Night room and ticket packages and for themed events and party screenings… like everyone else, we simply can’t wait"