England manager Gareth Southgate's surprise appearance in Lancashire village

England may not have won the 2021 Euros but it was not for want of support ... just ask the residents of Chipping, near Preston.

They were able to cheer on the England team on Sunday night in the knowledge they had a VIP guest in their village that evening.

The life-sized balloon tribute to Englan manager Gareth Southgate appeared outside one of the historic village's most notable buildings - Brabin's almshouses on Windy Street in time to give passers-by a smile before the match.

This pop up baloon model tribute to Gareth Southgate appeared in Chipping at the weekend

Although Gareth and team didn't bring home the cup the model was a salute to Gareth achieving his goal of getting England to the finals of the Euros 2021...before the feel good bubble burst and England came to woe in the penalty shoot out.

Gareth Southgate pauses for thought in Chipping outside the local landmark Brabin's Almshouses

The plaque on the Grade II listed almshouses