Engineering firm to halt production for colleagues to pay respects as funeral cortege of Colne man who worked there all his life goes past

Tributes have been paid to Colne man Tim Knowles who has died at the age of 62.

Chris Smith who is managing director of Pendle Engineering in Nelson, made the decision to stop work temporarily so colleagues can show their last respects to Tim, who died at the age of 62 after a battle with cancer.

In a poignant tribute, Tim's brother and sister in law, Simon and Janette Knowles, placed a floral tribute on his lathe following his death.

Tim lived in Colne all his life and attended Lord Street Junior and the former Primet High schools.

Described by family and friends as one of life’s 'good guys' Tim led a simple life and enjoyed going to the pub, taking part in quizzes and socialising with small groups of friends. He was a man of few words with a very dry sense of humour.

He joined Pendle Engineering in 1982 when it was a small family firm based in Trawden. He continued to work in the expanded premises in Nelson until he became ill.