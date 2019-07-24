Electricity North West prepared for further local weather warnings

Following the second yellow Met Office weather warning of the week, Electricity North West has confirmed further preparations are being made for Thursday evening.



Breathtaking thunderstorms hit the North West throughout the early hours of Wednesday morning as fierce lightening lit up the region.

Electricity North West revealed that at its peak, 22,000 customers were without supply due but by 8am on Wednesday morning, nearly all customers were restored.

Now, following the Met Office’s second yellow weather warning of the week, which revealed more thundery storms are set to hit the region on Thursday night, Mark Mercer, network systems manager at Electricity North West is reassuring people that the power network operator is prepared for the incoming weather.

He said: “Last night’s storm was certainly a remarkable one, everybody is talking about how the thunder, lightning and torrential rain lit up the skies during the early hours of the morning.

“We were well prepared following weather warnings from the Met Office and I’m delighted with our response from our teams who take enormous pride in helping power the North West.

“Across the night, we had around 22,000 customers without power and our preparation ensured we were able to respond quickly and keep people’s lights on, something we’re extremely proud of.

“As a second weather warning has been sent out, we are again preparing further resources to deal with any potential faults that may occur due to the stormy conditions.”

Electricity North West offers extra support to customers through its Priority Services Register.

Extra support is available to customers if they require it. Customers can register online by visiting www.enwl.co.uk/priority.

For advice on how to be prepared and stay safe please visit www.enwl.co.uk/power-cuts/dealing-with-power-cuts.