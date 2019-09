Children from Bowland Pre-School enjoyed their first weekly visit to Castleford Home for the Elderly at the start of the academic year.

Bowland Pre-School has been visiting Castleford for three years now and the benefits for both the children and residents is clear.

Class teacher, Heather Fletcher, said: "The benefits of intergenerational care is well documented and the residents and children form strong friendships and enjoy one another's company."