Elderly Burnley woman left shaken after masked burglar demands cash

An elderly woman has been left frightened and shaken after a masked man sneaked into her house and demanded money.

The raider, who fled the scene after he was refused the cash, entered the house on Accrington Road at about 5pm yesterday (Thursday).

Police investigations are continuing into the incident.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "We would urge elderly residents, especially those living alone to be on their guard and to keep doors and windows locked at all times. This has been a frightening incident for the victim and police investigations are continuing."

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity near the Accrington Road area yesterday is asked to call police on 101.