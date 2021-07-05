Dunsop Bridge farm day raises £750 for two deserving charities

Hosted by Andrew and Janet Smalley, the event was held at the farm in the pretty village of Dunsop Bridge.

People travelled from far and wide to support the LEAF Open Farm Sunday and raised a tremendous £750 to be split between the North West Air Ambulance and St Catherine's Hospice - charities close to the couple's hearts.

Attractions on the day included a tour of the farm, sheep shearing demonstrations, sheepdog training demonstration, a visit to the Forest School and getting up close with sheep, alpacas and other farm animals. Other crowd-pleasers included rural crafts, a number of farm machinery on display, plenty of refreshments and a visit from Disney Princell Belle to keep the youngsters entertained.

Visitors gain an insight into a day in the life of a farmer

Organiser, Laura Coupland, said there was a good turnout and everyone had a great time.

Princess Belle makes an appearance

People get up close with alpacas