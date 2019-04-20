Driver rescued from ditch at Dunsop Bridge

A motorist had to rescued after a car ended up in a ditch near Dunsop Bridge.

Two fire engines from Garstang and Clitheroe attended the accident at 9-20pm last night involving one vehicle in Dunsop Bridge.

The car had come off the roadway into a ditch with one person trapped.

Firefighters used halmatro cutters, spreaders, stabilising struts, dewalt saw, hand tools and lighting to free the casualty from the vehicle.

The driver was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

Firefighters worked at the scene for two hours.