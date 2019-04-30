Drink driver from Clitheroe banned for 25 months

A Clitheroe quantity surveyor caught almost three times the drink-drive limit could lose his job with Bardsley Construction, a court heard.

Steven Bate crashed into street furniture in his new BMW at 1-50am. Members of the public had stopped to help. Police found the 41-year-old father-of-one stood by his vehicle, smelling of alcohol and unsteady on his feet. Bate told them straight away "it was me who was driving", Burnley magistrates were told.

The court heard the defendant blew 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the roadside and 97 at the police station, after his arrest. The legal limit is 35. He had no previous convictions.

Mr Keith Rennison, defending Bate, said he accepted he was the author of his own misfortune and continued: "He is thankful nobody was injured and there was only damage caused to his vehicle."

The solicitor said Bate drove 25,000 miles a year in his work and told the court the offence was "completely out of character".

Mr Rennison said the defendant had been out with friends and his partner and had returned to his partner's address, intending to stay there. Unusually, they had an argument. The solicitor went on: "He made the very foolish decision, on the spur of the moment, to jump into his vehicle and drive back to his address. It was probably the worst decision he has ever made."

Mr Rennison said the defendant could lose his job with the construction firm. He went on: "He is a conscientious worker and they have never had any issues with him. Due to this offence, it is going to be very difficult for them to employ him."

The solicitor said: "This is something he will never repeat. He was extremely apologetic throughout his interview with the police. He says to me he will accept any punishment that will be passed by the court. He is certainly somebody who will not come back before the court."

Mr Rennison added: "He earns a very good salary at present, but he knows he has also placed that in jeopardy."

The defendant, of Edward Drive, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Whalley Road, Clitheroe, on April 7th. He was given a community order with 100 hours unpaid work and must pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge. He was banned for 25 months.