Donations flood in thanks to big-hearted people of the Ribble Valley who responded to Clitheroe Rotary's unwanted goods plea
Lives are set to be transformed thanks to the kindness of Clitheroe residents who donated seven car loads, plus a trailer full of goods for various charities and projects home and abroad.
On Saturday Clitheroe Rotarians set up a pop stall on Clitheroe Market and appealed to the town's folk to donate pre-loved computers, laptops, phones, tablets, flat screen monitors, cables, sewing machines, power tools, gardening tools,winter coats, unwanted spectacles and empty pill blister packs.
They were amazed by the response.
Rotarian David Bleazard explained: "We arrived on Clitheroe Market bright and early with a sense of trepidation, would anyone turn up? "We needn’t have worried, before we had even set up at 8am, people started to arrive with unloved goods!
"Even the Town Crier, Roland Hailwood and our local MP Nigel Evans turned up!
"A constant stream of people kept 14 Rotarians and friends busy all day, resulting in seven carloads, plus Roland's trailer full of goods.
"People thought our central, multi charity drop off point was a good idea and enquired about the charities we are supporting.
"We collected 12 sewing machines, which will create sewing businesses in Africa, a shed load of tools to help mechanics, over 20 computers and tablets for schools in Africa, dozens of coats for Wrap Up Lancashire, over 300 pairs of specs for Inner Wheel and two large bin bags of blister packs for Marie Curie. We also raised the profile of Rotary in the community with people thanking volunteers for the work they do in the Ribble Valley."
He added: "A big thanks to all those that supported Rotary last Saturday.
"We are now hoping to collect lots of winter coats. With the approach of winter, at the October 2nd and November 6th market pop up stalls in support of Wrap Up Lancashire, people are encouraged to dig out their old coats and donate for the needy so they can stay warm this winter."