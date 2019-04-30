Don't forget to check your polling card before Thursday's elections in the Ribble Valley

Ribble Valley goes to the polls in borough and parish elections tomorrow and voters are reminded to "check their polling card".

Some Ribble Valley wards have changed following a local government boundary review. Most of the changes are minor, such as a change in name, but several wards have been divided, some new wards created and the boundaries of others changed, meaning electors may be voting in a new ward and even at a new polling station, particularly in Clitheroe, East Whalley and Billington.

Full details of the boundary changes including maps are available at ribblevalley.gov.uk.

Voters throughout Ribble Valley have recently received poll cards giving the location of their polling station. Stations will be open from 7am to 10pm and all registered electors will be able to cast their vote in person, unless they have registered to vote by post.

Once inside the polling station, voters are required to tell polling staff their name and address, so that their details can be checked against the electoral register. They will be given a ballot paper for the borough election and, if applicable, another for the parish election.

The ballot papers list the candidates standing for election and voters are asked to take the ballot paper to a polling booth and mark a cross (X) in the box to the right of the name of the candidate or candidates they want to vote for, fold the ballot paper in half and put it in the ballot box.

People are asked to not write anything else on the ballot paper, or their vote may not be counted. Anyone requiring assistance in completing their ballot paper, can take a companion with them, or polling station staff will be happy to help.

All seats on Ribble Valley Borough Council, apart from Bowland and Chipping, are being contested and there will be parish elections in Balderstone, Bolton-by-Bowland, Clayton-le-Dale, Mellor, Read, Salesbury; Slaidburn and Easington, as well as the Edisford and Low Moor; Littlemoor, Primrose, St Mary’s and Salthill wards of Clitheroe, and Derby in Longridge.

A full list of election candidates and the locations of polling stations is available at ribblevalley.gov.uk.

The deadline for the replacement of spoilt or lost postal votes or emergency proxy votes is 5pm on polling day.

Further details are available from Ribble Valley Borough Council’s elections team on 01200 414411.