Disco fever hits Ribble Valley as Sister Sledge headline Beat-Herder festival

They don’t come any bigger in disco’s hall of fame than Sister Sledge and they will be spreading their disco grooves across the Ribble Valley at next month’s Beat-Herder festival.

Sister Sledge set the dance floors alight with monster hits We are Family and Lost in Music, selling 15 million records worldwide.

“It will be Beat-Herder’s biggest ever disco party and to have the famous Sister Sledge headline on festival Sunday, July 14th, is a wonderful honour,” said festival co-founder Nick Chambers.

“We are just so thrilled that they will be here in the Ribble Valley.”

He added: “Those wonderful songs, Lost in Music and He’s the Greatest Dancer, still sound as fresh as the day they were written.”

Disco exploded in the 1970s, and when Nile Rodgers penned and produced the band’s album, We are Family, Sister Sledge found fame and fortune with a string of monster dance floor hits.

Sister Sledge scored their only British number one with Frankie in July 1985.

Beat-Herder, Friday to Sunday, July 12th to 14th, and the line-up includes Rudimental, Groove Armada and The Sugarhill Gang.

For tickets call 0844 888 9991.