Diary date for Clitheroe Christmas 'market' and music festival

A family-friendly day with an opportunity to enjoy live music and pick up last minute Christmas gifts will be held on Saturday (December 21st) in aid of the Ribble Valley Foodbank.

Held at the Old School Rooms in Lowergate, Clitheroe, attractions include an outdoor marquee with stalls run by local traders including Bowland Gin Distillery, The Said Sew Studio, Shane's Desserts and Confectionery, Pretty Wicks candles, and jewellery from Semi Precious Jens and Green and Silver Design

There will also be an outdoor stage with acoustic musicians playing all afternoon including: George Banks and James Robinson, Sally Basnett, Xanthe and Zimmer, Mark Duckworth, and Alfie Cookson on banjo. Visitors can look forward to a great line up of local bands for the evening, starting with Jeramiah Ferrari, followed by performances from The Moods, The Rise with Northern Sports Club.

The event begins at 10am and entrance fee is £5 if you arrive before 5pm (and includes a complimentary mulled wine and mince pie). Entrance after 5pm is £10. Children under 14 can go free with a fee paying adult.

There will free craft activities and a colouring competition for children, carol singing and a raffle to keep the youngsters entertained. Hot food is available all day from Langen Grill Food Truck. All profits will be donated towards the Ribble Valley Foodbank.

Anyone wanting to get involved can e-mail forthevalleypresents@gmail.com