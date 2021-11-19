Developer submits plan to build 32 houses and apartments on former allotment site next to Burnley school

Taylor Developments of Manchester have lodged a planning application with Burnley Council for the land on Liverpool Road which was previously the location for a number of allotments.

The plot is wedged between the Sycamore Farm pub and Lowerhouse Junior School.

If successful, the applicant wants to build five two-bedroom apartments; five three-bedroom apartments; nine three-bedroom houses and 13 four-bedroom properties.

A traffic consultation response from Lancashire County Council states that while it does not have any objections to the 'principle of the development' it does have concerns of the access onto Liverpool Road being close to the traffic lights.

Burnley Wildlife Conservation Forum has also been asked to comment on the proposal.

Clearance work began on the site in January, 2019, prompting speculation about what was happening to it.

The area was fenced off while the work was carried out by Lancashire County Council. Dozens of trees, old sheds and vegetation were cleared from the area.

Gary Pearse, who is head of estate services at Lancashire County Council, which owns the site, said at the time possible options were being looked at to dispose of the land but there were no specific plans for it.

Mr Pearse said: "We're not currently negotiating the sale of this site but we are looking at our options for it.

"We have been carrying out some clearance work to remove old sheds and clear some vegetation, which were causing issues.