Delicious treats and hot drinks enjoyed at Clitheroe care home to celebrate National Afternoon Tea Week

Castleford Home for Older People in Clitheroe held a garden tea party, with families enjoying sandwiches, cake, and plenty of entertainment.

Patty Trotter, from Clitheroe, attended the well-organised event with her brother. She said: "It was lovely to see residents and family having a fantastic afternoon together.

"Staff did a great job at this difficult time. Well done to all."

Residents and their families got together for the special tea party

Jean Sagar, who attended with her daughter also from Clitheroe, said: "There was a lovely sing-song, musical interludes and amusing poetry. Lots of staff were involved and everyone joined in wholeheartedly. Afternoon tea with sandwiches, crisps and cakes was served – it was lovely."

One of the home's residents, Margot Fall, gave a moving speech on the day, praising staff for their hard work in organising the special event.

Hannah Parkinson, registered home manager at Castleford, said: "The staff team at Castleford took the opportunity to celebrate National Afternoon Tea week. This represented a milestone towards normality and residents, families and friends attended a garden party to spend a fun packed afternoon with their loved ones in a Covid-safe environment.

"The event was enjoyed by all, there were lots of extra smiles, holding of hands, entertainment, lovely food, and refreshing drinks. It was wonderful to see residents being able to spend time with their family members, the event was enjoyed by all and a great way to enhance our resident's wellbeing."

Delicious treats were enjoyed by all

County Coun. Graham Gooch, cabinet member for adult services, said: "If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is to savour the time we have with our loved ones.

"At times we have had to restrict the number of visitors coming in and out of our care homes to protect some of Lancashire's most vulnerable residents – a decision that was not taken lightly. So, it's enormously gratifying to see life begin to return to normal, and to see families come together in a way that has not been possible for so long.

"Thank you to all of the care staff for your continued efforts to keep the people you care for safe throughout the pandemic. And thank you for organising these wonderful tea parties this week, which will no doubt bring a slice of joy to many people."

Everyone enjoyed themselves at the tea party