'Death by Design' - a hilarious murder mystery set to entertain Clitheroe audiences

The cast is delighted to be taking centre stage again

To be held at St Mary's Centre in Church Street later this month, Death by Design is sure to be a huge hit with audiences.

A complete mix of Noel Coward’s wit and Agatha Christie’s intricate plotting, it will be showcasing an incredibly hilarous "murder mystery"!

Written by Rob Urbinati and directed by Geralyn Lambert, this play is set in a 1932 English country manor and is a delightful "mash-up" of two of the greatest English writers of all time. Edward Bennett is a playwright whom, with his wife, Sorel, an actress, flee London and head for their country home in Cookham after a disastrous opening night. But various guests keep arriving unexpectedly - a conservative politician, a fiery socialist (having escaped from his asylum), a near-sighted ingénue, a zany modern dancer - each with a long-held secret. When one of the guests is murdered, it’s left to Bridget, the feisty Lancashire maid with a macabre interest in homicide, to solve the crime! But who is the murderer? A guest, the Bennett’s or is it Jack, the charming Cockney chauffeur?

Speaking about her delight at the cast being back on stage, director Geralyn Lambert, said: "It’s just so fantastic to be back doing something we all love. The enforced absence has made everyone so eager to put on a cracking show that rehearsals are enthusiastic and full of so much laughter! The cast are an absolute pleasure to direct making my job so gratifying. We can’t wait to see the audiences laughing and enjoying the play as much as we do making all the hard work worthwhile."