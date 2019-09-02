Daredevil gran marks 70th with Europe's fastest zipwire in aid of Pendleside Hospice

A daredevil gran from Read proved age is just a number when she took on Europe's fastest zipwire to celebrate her 70th birthday.

Well-known former nurse Mrs Jean Taylor strapped herself in for Velocity 2 - an experience which literally took her breath away, according to son Stuart.

Jean Taylor celebrating completing Velocity 2

Stuart, who has described his mum as "a bit mad" was in Wales to cheer her on alongside the pensioner's other children Jackie and Jennifer and five of her six grandchildren.

He said: "Mum is just amazing. To be brave enough to take on a zipslide, and one so fast and long, at her age is incredible. To be honest, the weather conditions weren't the best either.

"There had been really strong winds earlier in the day and mum's slot got pushed back a few hours, it was very nearly cancelled. It is a fantastic place and the setting is beautiful. The top of the wire is so high we couldn't actually see mum before she set off.

"When she'd finished she just looked so windswept. She said it was so fast she couldn't breathe."

Jean, who worked for 35 years in the Edith Watson maternit un it at Burnley General Hospital, took on the zipwire to also try to raise money for Pendleside Hospice, and has placed sponsorship forms in several local pubs.

Stuart said she is now taking a well-earned break in Portugal before resuming her love of bowls with Read Bowling Club.