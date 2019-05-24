Dance troupes asked to step up for Ribble Valley charity's Pound Day

One of East Lancashire’s best loved fundraising events is looking for dance troupes to step up for its dance competition.

Child Action Northwest (CANW) has linked up with Blackburn Youth Zone to bring a dance contest to its annual Pound Day fundraiser, which will be held on Sunday, July 2nd, at Foxfields Country Hotel at Billington.

The competition is open to dance troupes of any size and is free to take part in.

Pound Day, which has a history dating back almost 130 years, will also feature a live set from Britain’s Got Talent star, Ella Shaw, traditional games relating to the history of Pound Day, a children’s fun fair, face painting and a barbecue.

Accrington-based children’s entertainers Just Imagine will also be storytelling in the woods, with spaces available for booking.

CANW is also looking for stallholders from local businesses to exhibit at Pound Day, with limited spaces available.

Pound Day 2019 has moved to the Artisan Ribble Valley within Foxfields Country Hotel in Clitheroe to celebrate CANW’s new partnership with the hotel.

The annual fundraiser has its roots in an appeal launched by James Dixon, the founder of Blackburn Orphanage, in 1892.

Dixon called on local people to donate a pound to the orphanage, or, for those that couldn't afford it, a pound of a useful household product such as tea, sugar, flour or soap which could be used in the running of the children's home at Wilpshire.

The orphanage went on to become CANW, a charity which today offers help and support to children, young people, families and communities in need across the region.

Sue Cotton, CEO of CANW, said: “Pound Day is one of the oldest traditions in the local community’s calendar and we’re looking forward to welcoming the public to the Artisan Ribble Valley.

“We’re very excited that this is the first event we’re hosting to announce our new partnership with one of Lancashire’s most attractive restaurants. It’ll also be a great day of family fun and the chance to find out more about the work we do.

“The dance competition is a new element to Pound Day – it’s something we decided to introduce after being wowed by a number of troupes last year. We want to give as many dance schools the chance to take part and we’re incredibly grateful to Blackburn Youth Zone for supporting us.”

David Haigh, owner of the Artisan Ribble Valley, said: “Pound Day is the first event we’re hosting in partnership with CANW and we’re very proud to be playing a part in such a historic event in our local area.”

Pound Day takes place at Foxfields Country Hotel from 11am to 4pm on Sunday, June 2nd. Entry to the event costs £1 per adult (children go free) and all proceeds go to CANW.

To sign up a dance troupe, book a stall or to book a place on the Just Imagine storytelling session, please contact Chelsea Crossey on 01254 244700 (option 6) or email: ccrossey@canw.org.uk