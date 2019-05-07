Crowds still flocking to Ribble Valley International Jazz Festival a decade on

Music fans flocked to Clitheroe over the May Day Bank holiday weekend for the 10th birthday of the Ribble Valley International Jazz Festival.



The festival took place over five days and nights with more than 60 gigs, music workshops and talks that featured a variety of headline music stars from across the spectrum of jazz and blues music.

Claire Martin and Liane Carroll.

There were also international names, with Norwegian saxophonist Marius Neset and xylophonist Moussa Dembele, from Burkina Faso, among the concert performers at the Grand.

A lively free-to-attend “fringe” event attracted revellers into the streets with a street festival on Saturday and a full programme of concerts at the Rose and Crown, Old School Rooms, Royal British Legion and Ale House venues.

Young Ribble Valley musicians also starred, with members of Clitheroe Royal Grammar School Swing Band having the opportunity to work with professional jazz outfit Bonsai, who wrote a specially commissioned piece to tie in with the festival’s 10th birthday edition.

“It has been another hugely successful festival, promoting cultural diversity, community cohesion and a brilliant range of music,” said festival director Geoff Jackson.

Clitheroe town centre during the festival.

“The festival could not happen without the tremendous support we receive from volunteers, venues, the borough and town council, and of course, the audiences.

“We are also very appreciative to Arts Council England, who supported us financially to deliver the festival.”

Saturday's street fest.

Alan Barnes Octet.

Marius Neset Quintet.