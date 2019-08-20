Crowds flock to Ribble Valley village's Picnic on the Park event

Organisers have hailed a traditional picnic held on Chatburn village field over the weekend a great success.



The weather remained dry for Chatburn's annual Picnic on the Park and the event raised £1,000 towards local children's park equipment.

Local residents enjoying the food and drink

Held on Chatburn Playing Fields people brought their own picnic, chairs and rugs.

There were a whole host of attractions at the traditional, family-friendly event including stalls, a barbecue, cakes, tombola, fun games and prizes, five-a-side football, face painting, bouncy castle, Tug of War and much more.

Organiser, Ric Haworth, said: "It was fantastic and a massive success. The rain held off and we managed to cope with the breeze.

"It’s a great location for events and we had lots of fun running the event and the people of Chatburn and the surrounding areas seemed to have a great day. Plenty of nice, relaxing fun with families and friends. Everyone seemed to be enjoying the stalls, family games and not forgetting the amazing live music from local band DRIVE and Mark Duckworth.

Plenty of fun

"We really cannot wait to organise the next one around the same time next year and are also looking forward to our Halloween Scarecrow Festival in October and our Christmas tree light switch on early December."

Lots of entertainment to keep people in the swing of things

Lots to see and do