Crowds descend on free Love Clitheroe barbecue event

Around 2,000 people attended a free barbecue in Clitheroe on Saturday organised by local Christians as their gift to the people of the town.



Thousands of people have enjoyed the annual Love Clitheroe event during the last decade and this year was no different with families flocking to Clitheroe Castle field.

Enjoying a game of tug of war.

As well as a free barbecue, there was also candy floss, bouncy castles, a children’s “Activities Zone”, a prayer tent, a gladiator game plus traditional games including a tug of war and a sack race.

The Eden Youth Bus - a converted double decker bus that has a climbing wall, a spiral slide, a nail bar, a karaoke booth and games consoles - once again proved popular with young people.

The event was organised by local churches and Clitheroe Christians in Partnership in association with Clitheroe's The Grand.

"It has been a real amalgamation this year of churches, Christians and The Grand," said David Thornber from The Grand. "People all across the town coming together to make it happen."

He added that the event was local Christians' free gift to the town and the opportunity to share a message of love, hope and faith.

A 60-strong team of volunteers ensured the event ran smoothly and this year's event was supported by Ribble Valley Borough Council.

Love Clitheroe volunteers made the event a great success.