Couple re-enact their wedding day so covid hit Burnley schoolgirl (11) can live her dream to be a bridesmaid

So her cousin, Paul Ward, and his new bride, Katie, re-enacted their big day so that Evie could be part of it.

Evie's mum, Donna. "I have never seen my child heartbroken before but when she realised she couldn't be a bridesmaid for the wedding it was just awful.

"It was her first time as a bridesmaid and she had been so excited for the day, we all had, as we are a big family and very close and this was first time for us being together for such a long time due to covid."

Bridesmaid Evie with the bride and groom Paul and Katie

Paul and Katie had already been forced to postpone the wedding twice due to the pandemic before they finally got the chance to say 'I do' in early August at the Tithe Barn at Bolton Abbey.

Evie was forced to self isolate at her home in Burnley, with her mum, dad Jez, sisters Sian and Katie and brother Jacob. The family were able to watch the wedding via a live stream, thanks to the skills of Christie Hutchby who is the partner of Hannah Ward. One of the seven bridesmaids, Hannah is Paul's sister and Evie's cousin.

To make her feel part of the day Katie sent Evie, who has just started in year seven at Billlngton's St Augustine's RC High School, a package of gifts including a champagne flute etched with her name and a special bridesmaids' dressing gown.

Donna said: "We were able to watch the wedding thanks to Christie and it did feel like we were part of it."

Evie (left) with her cousin and fellow bridesmaid Orlagh

Knowing how disappointed Evie was to miss the big day, Paul's parents, Bernadette and David, came up with the idea to do it all again at their home in Doncaster. They organised caterers, entertainment and asked closest family and friends to dress in their wedding outfits once again.

Evie got the chance to wear her special dress and have her hair and make-up done at a salon with Katie who also wore her wedding dress again.

Donna and Jez were there with Jacob and his partner, Joe but Sian could not make it due to work commitments and Katie was preparing for the Manchester Marathon.

Donna said: "It was such a perfect day in every way and so lovely for us all to be together. We are really grateful to David and Bernadette for doing this for us.

A trio of bridesmaids, Evie (left),Hannah and Orlagh

"Even the weather was lovely and sunny."