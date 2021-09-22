Countdown to Burnley theatre school's production of classic musical The King And I

Basics Theatre School is to stage The King and I next month (photo by Andy Ford)

Highly-acclaimed Burnley based Basics Junior Theatre School, which has created many West End stars, is finally back to present the musical spectacular ‘The King and I’ at the Hippodrome Theatre, Colne, from Tuesday to Saturday, October 12th to 16th.

The King and I’ is about a British governess, a Thai king and a story of forbidden love. It’s probably best known through the 1956 Oscar winning film starring Yul Brynner and Deborah Kerr.

The musical tells the tale of strong and powerful individuals finding their way in a time of marked and unprecedented change.

It’s the third time in Basics’ 34 year history that they have presented the musical but the current climate and the Black Lives Matter movement has influenced the way in which the story is being presented.

It’s filled with anecdotes of love, longing, loyalty and progress as two cultures meet and get to know one another.

The production, under the guidance of new director Philip Hindle, is packed full of majestic costumes, music and humour and well-loved songs including ‘Shall We Dance?’, ‘Hello, Young Lovers’, ‘Getting To Know You’ and the classic British stiff upper lip in cheery musical form ‘I Whistle A Happy Tune.'

The students and backroom staff have been praised by Basics principal Andy Cooke who said: " The pandemic has seen productions cancelled and incomes lost for many who work behind the scenes bringing theatre to life.

"The creativity and resilience displayed by Basics students over this period has been remarkable.

"Please support them by buying your tickets now. You won’t regret it."