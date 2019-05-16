Countdown for Ribble Valley voters to European Parliament elections

Ribble Valley goes to the polls in the European Parliament elections on Thursday, May 23rd.

More than five million people across the North West will be able to vote for the region’s eight Members of the European Parliament (MEPs).

Voters throughout Ribble Valley have recently received poll cards giving the location of their polling station. Stations will be open from 7am to 10pm and all registered electors will be able to cast their vote in person, unless they have registered to vote by post.

Once inside the polling station, voters are required to tell polling staff their name and address, so that their details can be checked against the electoral register.

The European Parliament elections use a form of proportional representation. Voters have one vote for a political party or individual candidate and eight North West MEPs will be elected according to the overall share of the vote they or their parties receive.

Voters are asked to take the ballot paper to a polling booth and mark a cross (X) in the box to the right of the name of the candidate or party they want to vote for, fold the ballot paper in half and put it in the ballot box.

Voters are asked not to write anything else on the ballot paper, as this may mean their vote may not be counted. Anyone requiring assistance in completing their ballot paper, can take a companion with them, or polling station staff will be happy to help.

A full list of candidates and the locations of polling stations is available at ribblevalley.gov.uk.

The deadline for the replacement of spoilt or lost postal votes or emergency proxy votes is 5pm on polling day.

Further details are available from Ribble Valley Borough Council’s elections team on 01200 414411.