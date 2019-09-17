Countdown begins for Clitheroe Castle bonfire and fireworks spectacular

Preparations for this year’s Clitheroe Castle Bonfire and Fireworks Display are now under way.

This will be held, as usual, in the fields of the stunning Clitheroe Castle on November 2nd, from 6pm onwards. The organisers have launched their annual contest to find the best "Guy" to take the top seat of the bonfire to be lit soon after 6-30pm.

Chairman Andy Belcham said: "We’re always hugely impressed at the talent of our local schools and community groups as they recreate effigies of Guy Fawkes. "They are creative and often humorous – it’s almost a shame to burn them! But all the guys do get burnt – and you can be sure the top seat is always reserved for the best!"

Prizes/donations will be, £75 for first prize and £50 and £25 for second and third prize. This year's judging will be by the Town Mayor, Mr Stewert Fletcher and will take place just after midday on the Castle Field on November 2nd.

The Clitheroe Bonfire and Fireworks display is a large-scale community event that draws thousands of people together from across the town and the Ribble Valley. Each year, thousands of pounds of proceeds are shared between local charities This year the proceeds will go to over 10 local charities and groups. If you would like to nominate a charity or group that you feel will benefit please contact us on our Facebook page or by e-mail at Clitheroebonfire@outlook.com. The event is widely supported by members of Clitheroe’s many service club organisations

including Clitheroe Lions, Clitheroe Rotary, Ribblesdale Rotary and Clitheroe Round Table.

Online ticket sales went live last week and these can be purchased via the link on Facebook page @BB7CastleBonfire and from local newsagents, Banana News. There is a limited amount of tickets available and organisers urge the public to buy early to avoid disappointment.

The admission fee is £5 adults, children (4-12) £2, family (two adults and two children) £10, teen (13+) £3, under 3 years (free) - no ticket needed.

For all information regarding the bonfire including FAQ please visit Clitheroe Castle and Bonfire Display Facebook page.

